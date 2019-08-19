Share:

AHMEDPUR EAST-Punjab CM Sardar Muhammad Usman Buzdar has sanctioned Rs1.2 billion for mega project of provision of clean drinking water to citizens of Ahmedpur East and Dera Nawab Sahib besides Rs20 million for resolution of sewerage issue in Ahmedpur East city.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Sahibzada Muhammad Gazain Abbasi revealed at a meeting held in the office of Assistant Commissioner Ahmedpur East Naeem Sadiq Cheema.

Superintending Engineer Public Health Engineering Department Bahawalpur Ikram Ahmed Hashmi, Executive Engineer Public Health Engineering Department Farooq Ahmed, Chief Officer Qazi Muhammad Naeen and other government officials were present on the occasion.

MPA Sahibzada Gazain Abbasi further informed that new sewerage pipeline would be laid in Satellite Town, Shadman Colony, Qalandar Colony, Railway Road, Mehmood Colony, Lalazar colony and Mohallah Noor Shah Bukhari. Addressing the meeting, Assistant Commissioner Naeem Sadiq Cheema said that water pipeline would be laid from Town Uch Sharif to city Ahmedpur East, promising that clean drinking water project would be executed and completed within the stipulated time, adding that for the purpose, a survey would be conducted on war footing. Superintending Engineer Public Health Engineering department Bahawalpur Ikram Ahmed Hashmi stated that his department would start work for lying new sewerage pipe lines as per MPA Sahibzada Gazain Abbasi’s proposals.

The MPA expressed gratitude to the Punjab CM for approval of funds and hoped that these projects would improve living standard of the residents of this backward area. He pledged to make all-out efforts for development of the entire area.