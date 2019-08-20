Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting to review Naya Pakistan Manzilein Asaan and other welfare schemes on Monday. Administrative and financial matters of ADP-related schemes also came under discussion.

Addressing the meeting, the CM said an increase of 8,350 beds had been made in government hospitals of the province in a year. He directed authorities to complete of cardiology institute, Mianwali hospital and Nishtar-II project in Multan.

He said upgrade of emergency of Services Hospital should be completed in a year. He said four new universities would be established in Punjab along with early completion of six under-construction universities. Similarly, six new special education centres are also being established in the province, he added.

The chief minister said that multi-faceted credit card scheme would be started for farmers as soon as possible. He informed that Rs 1.5 billion had been allocated for the promotion of water and hill tourism. Meanwhile, launch of double-decker bus service would be ensured in Bahawalpur along with start of industrial estate project in Faisalabad, Taunsa and Muzaffargarh.

He said that 40,000 students would be given technical education in TEVTA institutions. As many as 1733 development schemes are included in phase-I and II of community development programme which will be completed at an amount of Rs 15.9 billion. As many as 174 roads will be repaired under Naya Pakistan Manzaleen Aasan programme while 485 KM long roads are being constructed with at a cost of Rs 70 billion. He said that people would be facilitated due to the construction of Chichawatni-Rajana, Layyah-Taunsa, Shorkot-Jhang, Hasilpur-Bahawalnagar and Depalpur-Vehari roads. He said that guidelines had been issued for eight public sector projects and 5277 schemes would be completed at an amount of Rs 11.40 billion.

The chief minister directed that approval procedure of development schemes should be made simplified as any undue delay in the approval of projects was not tolerable. He said the consultation of assembly members would be given priority for development schemes.

He was briefed that World Bank and other international development finance institutions would provide financial assistance for development schemes.

Provincial ministers Hashim Jawan Bakht, Sardar Asif Nakai, provincial advisor Dr. Salman Shah, Chairman P&D, concerned secretaries and others attended the meeting.

Condolence

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed condolence on the death of hockey Olympian Zakir Hussain and shared sympathies with the bereaved family. In a condolence message, he said Zakir Hussain brought laurels home through his wonderful performance and his services for the promotion of hockey will be remembered always.