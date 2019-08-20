Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project is a practical model of bilateral and strategic partnership between the two countries.

He said this while presiding over a meeting to review progress on CPEC projects , which was attended by Planning Minister Khusru Bakhtiar, Special Assistant to PM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to PM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and others.

PM Imran said the CPEC authority is being constituted to ensure timely and uninterrupted work on the CPEC projects . He said that the formation of CPEC authority will prove beneficial for the timely completion of the projects and contacts between the departments.

During the meeting, Planning Minister Makhdoom Khusru Bakhtiar briefed the meeting about various CPEC projects . Sukkur-Multan Motorway, Thakot-Havelian Section, East Bay, Express Way, New Fwadar International Airport, ML-I and DI Khan-Zhob projects came under discussion during the meeting.

The prime minister was also apprised about the projects including digitalizing Pakistan Television, Orange Line.