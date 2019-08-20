Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Jamiat Ulema e Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday said that the country lacked unity regarding the Kashmir issue .

While talking to journalists after an All Parties Conference here in Islamabad on Monday, he lashed out at the government, stating that the incumbent government was responsible for what happened in Held Kashmir today.

He said that the entire nation supported the Kashmir freedom struggle.

He revealed that as far as he was the Chairman of Kashmir Committee nobody dared to talk about changing the special status of Held Kashmir but as he left the Committee Held Kashmir was taken away from them.

He said that first they were thinking about how to capture Srinagar and now they were worried about how to save Muzaffarabad.

Talking about the one-year performance of the government, he said that the country was economically destabilised in the last one year and the government was having no policy to pull the country out of such economic crisis.

He further elaborated that people from different walks of life were depressed due to the wrong economic policies of the government.

He said that the Rehbar Committee of the Opposition was given the task to form the charter of demands within one week and the next APC to be held on August 29.

Talking about the Islamabad lock down, he claimed that a sea of masses would be observed in the coming days which would be different from all the protests held in the past.

To a question regarding the extension of Army Chief, he said that it was a matter of routine as all government servants can get extension so the issue should not be politicised. Earlier, the APC was attended by the senior leadership of different Opposition parties including PML-N’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif, Awami National Party (ANP)’s Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Haider Khan Hoti, PkMAP’s President Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Usman Kakar, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)’s Farhatullah Baber, Sherry Rehman.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif did not attend the APC. Some of the leaders of Hurriyat Conference were also present at the meeting. The meeting was divided into two sessions - in the first session the issue of Held Kashmir and the government policy and stance regarding Kashmir was discussed and in the second session the Senate elections and the Opposition’s future strategy against the government were discussed.