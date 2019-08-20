Share:

With Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali set to tie the knot later in the day today, fans have been eagerly scouring social media for a glimpse of the couple.

Pictures of the fast bowler with his entourage in orange kurta have already gone viral but here are some photos of the happy couple near the iconic Burj Al Arab in Dubai in their pre-wedding shoot.

The pre-wedding pictures of the new couple have been making rounds on different social media platform and the people of Pakistan already can't wait.

Hasan Ali met Samia, an Indian national, a year ago at a dinner. “I spoke to my brother and sister-in-law after I met her. I told my brother that I wanted to marry her and the family had no issue.”

Samia, who works for a private airline, studied engineering from England and lives with her parents in Dubai, with family members in New Delhi.