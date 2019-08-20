Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of dollar dropped by 05 paisas in interbank and was traded at Rs158.61 as compared with the last closing at Rs158.66, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Monday. However according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs158.50 and Rs159. The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro increased by 09 paisa and was traded at Rs176.05 as compared to last closing at Rs175.96. The exchange rate of Japanese yen shed 01 paisa and was traded at Rs1.48 against Rs1.49, whereas the decrease of 48 paisa was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs192.31 as compared to last closing at Rs192.79. Exchange rates of UAE Dirham dipped by 01 paisa and traded at Rs43.18 against Rs43.19 whereas Saudi Rayal remained constant and was traded at Rs42.29.