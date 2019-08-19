Share:

SARGODHA/GUJRANWALA-The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha announced 9th class results here on Monday. Controller Examination Prof Akram Tarar announced the result of 9th class annual examination 2019 according to which 99,396 candidates appeared in the examination and 48,164 managed to pass it. The pass percentage remained 48.46. The controller examination added that the grade system had been recommenced from running year for secondary and intermediate classes.

The BISE Gujranwala also announced the results of 9th class annual examination on Monday. According to details, a total of 251,440 candidates appeared in the examination and 132,717 managed to pass it. The pass percentage remained 56.98. In science group, a total of 176,245 candidates appeared while 100,423 could obtain pass marks. In general group, 75,059 candidates appeared and 32,179 were declared successful. The controller examination told the media that 13 cases were registered against candidates for involvement in unlawful activities in examination hall. “Of these candidates, 11 have been punished as per the law while investigation against the remaining two was underway.”

BIKE-LIFTER GANG BUSTED

The CIA police claimed to have busted a gang of motorcycle thieves in Gujranwala. They arrested four accused and recovered cash and stolen motorbikes from them. DSP Imran Abbas Chadhar told the media that accused Bilal, Mudassar, Hasnain and Inam had been involved in theft of motorcycles in the limits of different police stations. He said that the police had recovered Rs300,000 cash and five stolen motorcycles from them. Meanwhile, Dolphin Force arrested two accused, namely Ali Raza and Umer Shehzad, and recovered illegal arms from them.

MAN KILLS WIFE, ATTEMPTS SUICIDE

A man murdered his wife and also attempted to commit suicide over domestic issues at Wazirabad, Gujranwala. According to police, Adeel and Razia got married about one year ago, but differences emerged in their relation after marriage. The other day, both quarrelled with each other over a domestic issue. Adeel, in a fit of rage, attacked Razia with a knife and stabbed her to death. Later, he attempted to commit suicide by piercing the same knife into his belly. He sustained a severe injury and was shifted to THQ Hospital. Police were investigating.