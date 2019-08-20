Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that during current financial year in one month i.e July, Sindh Excise Department has recovered Rs 5696.447 million in term of various taxes.

This he said while presiding over a meeting here in his office on Monday. Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Shaikh Director Generals Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh, Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers also attended the meeting.

Briefing the meeting, Excise and Taxation Director General Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh told that in term of Motor vehicle Tax Rs 699.441 million, in Infrastructure Cess Rs 3999.688 million and Rs 47.041 million in term of Professional Tax were recovered.

He added: “Rs 1.209 million in Cotton Fee, Rs 479.254 million in Property Tax and Rs 11.005 million in Entertainment Duty while the remaining amount was recovered in other various taxes.”

Chawla expressed his satisfaction on over all collection of the taxes and asked the officers to work hard in collection of the taxes. He said that during last fiscal year, Sindh Excise Department recovered more than 100 percent tax targets and hopefully we would go ahead in current financial year as well.