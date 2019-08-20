Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday telephoned his French counterpart and discussed situation in Kashmir.

During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders reviewed gross human rights violations by the Indian forces in the occupied Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister briefed his French counterpart on the illegal and unilateral actions of India to alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir,which was in contravention of the international law and UNSC resolutions. He underlined that the steps taken by India in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir entailed a grave risk for peace and security in the region.

The Foreign Minister apprised the French Foreign Minister of the continuously deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including severe shortage of food and medicines, communications blackout and complete lock-down for the last 16 days.

The Foreign Minister expressed the hope that France,as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, would play its due role to ensure peace and stability in the region. He urged France to impress upon India to lift the curfew and ameliorate the hardships and sufferings of the people in IoK.

Foreign Minister Drian stated that France was extremely concerned at the situation and urged both sides to engage in a bilateral dialogue. He

emphasized the need to ensure that there was no further escalation. The French Foreign Minister underscored that they would have the same

message for India.

The two leaders agreed to remain in contact and continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.