LAHORE - German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck on Monday visited Alhamra Art Council, along with the head of press and culture Christian Reason Berger. According to spokesperson, the ambassador met chairperson, Board of Governors Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Munaza Hashmi and Executive Director Ather Ali Khan and exchanged thoughts on cultural aspects. German ambassador was given a presentation on the activities of Alhamra, which he appreciated. He said cultural beauty of Pakistan is admirable and Alhamra is a recognition of Pakistan on international level. Pleasant attitude of Pakistani people inspired him. Munaza Hashmi said that the LAC was promoting positive social values by organizing festivals in the field of arts. She said that children festival would also be conducted soon. Ather Ali Khan said that keeping in view contemporary demands, the Council was promoting 12 fields of art including theatre, literature, dance, ford children and music through festivals.

Alhamra is playing an important role in creating positive image of Pakistan, he added. He said that there was a good public response on workshops, exhibitions, festivals and other activities. The German ambassador visited Alhamra gallery, halls, academy and archives and research centre. Ather Ali Khan and chairperson Munaza Hashmi gifted the German ambassador books published by Alhamra.