KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information & Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani in a statement on Monday said that all the waste after being removed from the storm water drains was being thrown in grounds or other open spaces wherever available in the city in supervision of the supervisors of Clean Karachi drive.

Saeed Ghani said that he had already requested Ali Zaidi if he was not able to remove the waste from the city in an appropriate manner than end his Clean Karachi drive immediately. The minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf had disappointed every one during the last one-year. The failed government of PTI had given nothing to the people except inflation and unemployment, he added.

Saeed Ghani said that Sindh government was competently able to take care of Karachi very well. He said that Sindh government never allowed Ali Zaidi to utilise Garbage Transfer Centres and grounds for dumping of the waste of storm water drains. He said that we were paid one hundred billion less than what was promised. Karachi was a victim of the incompetency and inefficiency of the federal government, he said. He said that Sindh government was actively resolving the problems which were being faced by the people of the province after rain. He said that the state of affairs in Sindh were much better as compare to other provinces.

The minister said that the chief ministers of Punjab and KP have employed a team of incompetent people. He said that there was no comparison of Sindh Chief Minister with them as he was working day in and day out for the welfare of his people.

Saeed Ghani said that people in Sindh vote for Pakistan People’s Party owing to the party’s sincere commitment with the people.

The minister said that confusion was being deliberately spread about the election of chairman Senate just to degrade the opposition. He said that opposition was united and any effort to create rift among the opposition parties would fail. Saeed Ghani said that because of the induction of incompetent and unaware people the federal government’s Kashmir policy have failed miserably.