ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat gold sinked by Rs 1000 and was traded at Rs88,000 per tola as compared with the last closing at Rs89,000, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Monday. The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs865 and was traded at Rs 75,439 against Rs 76,303 of last day. The price of silver remained constant and was traded at Rs 1120 per tola and Rs960.21 per 10 grams. In international market the price of per ounce gold dipped by $16 and was traded at $1498 as compared with the last closing at $1514.