LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over an important meeting at his office here on Monday to review the situation arising of the sudden release of water in Sutlej River by India.

Authorities fear that one lac cusec water might pass through Ganda Singwala in Kasur.

The chief minister was briefed that India had released water in Sutlej River without any prior intimation. The meeting was told that 81 relief camps had been set up in Kasur and other districts.

The meeting also reviewed adoption of necessary relief and precautionary steps as the chief minister was apprised that there was a possibility that over one lac cusec water would pass through Ganda Singhwala tomorrow (today).

Secretary Irrigation briefed about water situation in Sutlej River while DG PDMA briefed about precautionary measures and availability of necessary tools and equipments.

Relief camps established in 7 districts

Provincial ministers Mian Khalid Mehmood, Mohsin Leghari, SMBR, secretaries of irrigation, specialized healthcare & medical education and primary & secondary healthcare departments, DG PDMA, livestock and rescue departments officials and others attended the meeting while provincial minister Hashim Dogar participated from Kasur, Commissioner and DC Lahore, whereas Commissioners of Sahiwal, Multan and Bahawalpur divisions and DCs of Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Vehari, Bahawalpur and Lodhran attended the meeting through video link.

The meeting decided about the steps to be taken for evacuation of people and relief and rescue activities. The chief minister directed to complete all the necessary precautionary measures in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Lodhran, Vehari, Pakpatan, Okara and Kasur districts so as to deal with the situation.

He further directed that evacuation of population should be ensured from the river-bed and the people should be timely relocated to safer places before the flood torrent. Similarly, he also ordered to ensure availability of all the necessary items in relief camps.

The chief minister directed the irrigation and disaster management ministers to monitor the field situation by visiting Kasur, Okara and other districts adding that secretary irrigation and DG PDMA should also monitor the relief activities on the spots.

“I will also visit any of the districts to monitor the precautionary measures and relief activities”, he said, adding that necessary arrangements should be completed from every respect to ensure the protection of life and property of the people and to deal with any possible flood threat.

The meeting decided that federal and provincial departments should maintain a close liaison and they should be fully active and vigilant to deal with any emergent situation. The administration of concerned districts should personally monitor the arrangements for dealing with any possible threat of flood.

The chief minister said that inflow and outflow of water should be continuously monitored and availability of necessary medicines, vaccination and grass fodder for animals should also be ensured.