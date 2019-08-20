Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has said that Pakistan is deeply concerned over Indian attitude regarding implementation on the Indus Waters Treaty and reminded New Delhi that no country could unilaterally abrogate the treaty.

As per the Indus Waters Treaty, India is obliged to provide prior information of extraordinary floods and if India does not fulfill its obligations, the treaty provides a complete mechanism to get justice for Pakistan,” said the federal minister responding to India’s water aggression against Pakistan.

Without informing Pakistan well before time, India on Sunday released 150,000-200,000 cusecs water from Indian Punjab which will enter in River Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala, a border village near Kasur. According to NDMA, India has also opened three out of five spillways of Laddakh Dam. Pakistan has alleged that India didn’t share any data with Pakistan.

Faisal Vawda said, “Government of Pakistan has deep concern on overall attitude of India towards implementation of the Indus Treaty.”

“Our commissioner is a regular channel of communication with India under the treaty. He has conveyed serious concerns to Indian commissioner. As per the Indus Waters Treaty, India is obliged to provide information of extraordinary floods,” the minister added.

Faisal Vawda said Indus Waters Treaty was an instrument of peace not only between Pakistan and India but in the region too. “If India does not fulfill its obligations, the treaty provides a complete mechanism to get justice for Pakistan. Moreover, government of Pakistan is vigilant and will exercise all options given in the treaty,” said the minister. According to Article XII, neither India nor Pakistan can unilaterally abrogate the treaty unless there is a modified and duly ratified treaty between the two countries. Meanwhile a source in Irsa told The Nation that water was increasing in Sutlej and they were expecting around 100,000 cusecs extra water in the river. On 6 pm Monday Sutlej flows at Ganda Singh were 29,000 cusecs. However, the source added, except encroached waterways in catchment areas in Kasur, Bahawalpur and Lodhran, all other areas were not likely to be affected by the flood.

On the other hand, the source said, water flows had been reduced in Indus River because of falling temperature in the upper Tarbella catchment area. In just three days, water flows in Indus River were reduced from 304,000 cusecs to 201,000 cusecs. Temperature at Skardu had come down to 23 degree centigrade from the early 28 degree centigrade. Water flows in River Kabul have also been reduced from 61,300 cusecs to 46,200 cusecs during the same period.