KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan has announced taking out ‘Azadi Kashmir March’ in the city on September 1 against Indian decision to scrap special status of the occupied territory and Indian atrocities against Kashmiris.

The announcement was made by the JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem accompanied by other office-bearers of the party at Idara-e-Noor-e-Haq on Monday. He said that the march would be attended by a large number of men, women, children and people from all walks of life.

He said that a campaign would be launched in the city before the march under which 500 protest demos and corner meetings at local level would be held in the city on two Fridays occurring on 23 and 30 August.

“The youth wing of the party will hold pictorial exhibition and Ulema conventions to create awareness among masses against the Indian atrocities in Kashmir,” said Naeem. He said that camps would be setup in the city at various points three days before the march where national anthems be played and struggle of the Kashmiris would be highlighted.

“Karachi would prove on September 01 that their hearts were grieved over inhumane behavior meted out to Kashmiris by Indian authorities.”

“The people will come out to reject the policies of every ruler of the country who has tried to improve relationship with India despite the latter never welcoming it.”

He blamed the rulers for not giving enough response to Indian aggression and atrocities against Kashmiris and said that it looks that they had accepted the Line of Control. “India has no importance of any UN or its Security Council resolutions and is continuing to suppress innocent Kashmiris, who despite all odds are continuing their struggle for freedom,” he said.

The JI chief said that it was unfortunate that the international forums remained silent over Kashmir issue despite Indian atrocities that span for over 70 years.