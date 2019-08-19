Share:

LAHORE-The iconic Sufi rock band Junoon is preparing for another tour on August 25 and August 26, scheduling two back-to-back concerts in the UK. The first concert, entitled The Comeback Tour, will be held at the SSE Arena in Wembley, a town in North West London, while the other concert will be held the following day at the First Direct Arena in Leeds. Taking to Twitter, the band’s lead guitarist Salman Ahmad said, “As a UNGWA I am dedicating August 25 #Junoon rock concert in London to #Kashmir. Its silenced millions incarcerated in their own homes require humanitarian assistance.” In 2008, next to the sparkling waters of Srinagar’s Dal Lake, ‘ Junoon ‘ (Ahmad as a solo act) went live on stage in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK). In the conflict-torn region, the band was the first global band to perform.