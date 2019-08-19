Share:

Rawalpindi-Police claimed to have arrest a gang of three involved in sodomising school children and recording their act in mobile phones.

The police have also recovered 4 inappropriate videos from possession of the accused and registered cases against them, according to a press release issued here on Monday.

According to the police spokesman, SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal briefed the City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi DIG Faisal Rana that Kahuta Police had held a gang involved in abusing school children sexually and making their nude videos.

The accused gang had been doing this heinous act for a long time, he said, adding that the arrested accused included ring-leader Hasnain Rabbani, along with his accomplices, Nasir Bashir alias Mithu and Zeeshan Munir.

The police have also recovered 4 videos from the culprits, which were made during the alleged rape of the school children, the SP said.

One of the accused would rape a child, while his other partners would rest making the videos and vice versa, thus the three would repeatedly rape the children, as well as make their videos continuously.

The SP said that the accused used to blackmail affected children through these videos, threaten to viral the videos on social media and would demand money from the children; the children getting scared would give them all the money they got from home for school, tuition, pocket, and other expenses.

The SP said that there were several cases registered against the accused in various police stations for allegedly abusing children sexually, attempting to abuse and blackmail children, including making their videos.

City Police Officer Rawalpindi Faisal Rana appreciated SP Saddar Rai Mazhar Iqbal on arrest of the suspects involved in the worst moral crime and said that the way Rawalpindi Police were bringing the perpetrators of moral crimes into the arena of law is one of the examples of its kind.

We have to ensure the award of the most severe punishment to these detestable culprits by the law so that they can become a symbol of disgust and horror in the society, the CPO Rawalpindi resolved.

The CPO Rawalpindi instructed the SP Saddar Division to get the cell phones of the accused checked in the laboratory and if the accused had deleted the video and image data, it should be recovered by using the services of the IT specialist.

The City Police Officer Rawalpindi directed that, if any other associates or facilitators of the accused come to light during the investigation, they should also be arrested.

The City Police Officer Rawalpindi Mohammad Faisal Rana also directed that, all accused children’s families be contacted in order to disclose the allegations of the sexual abuse as separate FIRs should be filed for all incidents of this type; if any such family is under social pressure and is reluctant to go for a trial, the Police itself will be the plaintiff, so that, the accused can be given maximum punishment according to the law in each case being registered separately.

The City Police Officer Rawalpindi Faisal Rana directed that the mobiles of the accused and used cameras along with other equipment should be sent to forensic science laboratory to attain solid pieces of evidence against the accused; and to keep him informed of the investigation and follow up of these cases daily.