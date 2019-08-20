Share:

MARDAN - A delegation of representatives of China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) on Monday visited Mardan chamber of commerce and industry (MCCI), a press statement issued said.

The delegation included Chief Commercial Officer Sam Lee, Marketing Assistant Manager Sao Bin Xing and KP Azimk. The delegation met with MCCI President Zahir Shah.

Representatives termed the Rashkai Economic Zone as the important milestone for the development and prosperity of the province and said that this project would bring a new phase of development in the area. MCCI president Zahir Shah informs the delegation that it is a great tragedy that there is lack of links of industrialists and traders with KP.

He told the delegation that due to this reason the industrialists and traders are unaware of this great project and emphasised that more information should be provided to the industrialists so that the industrialists can get benefit from the project. Zahir Shah further added that the prices of the plots available in the economic zone are too high and due to this reason the acquisition of plot is difficult and impossible for industrialists.