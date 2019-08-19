Share:

MUZFFARGARH - Inspired by Prime Minister’s Billion Tree Campaign, Barrister Zakria Khar, a resident of Khargharbi, Sinawan has set a record by planting 50,000 fruit saplings on 200 acres of agricultural land.

To celebrate his achievement, a ceremony was held under the auspices of district administration at Khargharbi which was attended by Deputy commissioner Dr Ehtisham Anwar, MPA Niaz Khan Gashkori, AC Kot Adu Jam Aftab, Assistant Director Agriculture Dr Shaukat Ali Abid, notables of the area, and media persons.

The host Barrister Zakria Khair expressed that he was inspired by PM’s Billion Tree Tsunami Campaign to make Pakistan green. He added that his mother Safina Khair encouraged him in this project whose prayers played a vital role in success of the project. “If every Pakistani plants two saplings every year, 45,000 new plants can be grown each year.”

Assistant Director Agriculture Dr Shaukat Ali Abid appreciated the services of Barrister Zakria in tree plantation according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

DC Dr Ehtisham Anwar said that Plant For Pakistan Day campaign was different from the past as it was a practical campaign and every Pakistani was supposed to participate in it. At the end of the ceremony, the honourable guests planted mango saplings. Barrister Zakria Khar distributed fruit saplings to women of the area.