Share:

ISLAMABAD - Olympian Zakir Hussain, former goalkeeper of Pakistan’s national hockey team, passed away on Monday at the age of 85. Olympian Zakir won a gold medal at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico, a silver medal at the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne and also played in Tokyo Asian Games, Jakarta Asian Games. He left behind two sons and three daughters. His elder son Tasawar Abbas also plays hockey and represents PIA, while younger son Ghulam Abbas plays for Wapda. He also established a hockey club in Wah Cantt. Zakir’s funeral prayer was held at his home town Gulshen Anwar Masjid, Jinnah Colony, Wah Cantt on late Monday evening. PHF President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa expressed deep grief and sorrow on the death of legendary Olympian Zakir Hussain. In their condolences messages, they prayed that may the departed soul rest in eternal peace and may Almighty grant the family members courage to bear this irreparable loss.