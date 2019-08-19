Share:

MULTAN-Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan has exposed vicious intentions of the Modi-led BJP government before the United Nations Security Council and the entire world, which, in fact, is a great diplomatic and moral success.

Addressing the participants of an Eid Milan Party here on Monday, the foreign minister reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering stance on Kashmir, saying the government stands by unarmed oppressed Kashmiri people and Kashmir would be get liberated as a result of the historic struggle. He warned that Pakistan would shatter the designs of all those putting bad eye on Azad Kashmir.

Citing Modi’s statement that they imposed curfew in best interest of people of Kashmir, he asked Modi to come to Srinagar and see the reaction of Kashmiris. “I and Prime Minister Imran Khan also go to Srinagar and meet with the people. You’ll see the result,” he added. He said that the decision on the fate of occupied Kashmir should be made in light of aspirations of Kashmiris. He said that by imposing ban on Juma and Eidul Adha congregations, the Modi government not only deprived Kashmiris of their religious freedom but also violated basic human rights.

He said that Pakistan drew the attention of the world and Security Council towards violations of human rights in Kashmir. “It is our big diplomatic success that the Security Council convened its meeting just 72 hours after my letter, discussed Kashmir issue and rejected India’s illegal acts,” he claimed. He said that it was because of successful foreign policy of the government that Kashmir issue was discussed in UN Security Council after 54 years. He declared that Pakistan would continue its struggle for Kashmir and take this issue to its logical end.

He said that all political parties stood on same page on Kashmir issue and they sent out the message of unity after Pulwama incident. He declared that the political parties would send out a joint message of support to Kashmiris to express solidarity with them.

BZU 15TH CONVOCATION

TOMORROW

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) will honour over 6,000 graduates at its 15th convocation, to be held on Wednesday (tomorrow).

According to BZU Controller (Examinations) Dr Muhammad Farooq, during the convocation as many as 342 position-holders would be honoured with gold medals for their outstanding performance in different examination various disciplines from 2011 to 2015.

He said a full-dress rehearsal of the convocation will be conducted on Tuesday (today). Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar is likely to be the chief guest on the occasion, Dr Farooq said.

FORESTS-DESTRUCTION, CLIMATE CHANGES INTERLINKED

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Asif has said that climate variations are occurring due to deforestation in the country, and the university would play its role in making ‘Plant for Pakistan’ campaign a success.

Speaking after planting a sapling on campus, he said that the MNSUA would achieve its target of growing trees, adding that his team had been working to make Multan a green city for the last 3 years.

As many as 1,300 saplings including mulberry, jambul (Jamun) and Kikeye (Kikar) have been planted at different blocks and Jalalpur farm, the VC said.

Meanwhile, MPA Sabeen Gul Khan said on Monday that Pakistan needs to be rich in forestry to become greener for its preparedness to offset the impact of climate change. Addressing a ‘One Person-Two Plants’ ceremony, organised by Shaoor Taraqiati Tanzeem here, she said that millions of saplings and trees were being planted across the country as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Forestry is the science and craft of creating, managing, using, conserving, and repairing forests, woodlands, and associated resources for human and environmental benefits and is practiced in plantations and natural stands, she said.

Plantation was vital for Pakistan today more than ever to free the environment from pollution and reduce impact of climate change on our agriculture, lifestyle, livestock and overall environment.

“We need to do it today to save our coming generations,” Gul said.

Social activist Shahid Mahmood Ansari, Prof Inayat Ali Qureshi, Imran Azmi also spoke on the occasion. Government Iqbal School while another 150 were distributed among students for their plantation.