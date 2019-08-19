Share:

ISLAMABAD -Federal Secretary for Ministry of National Food Security and Research Dr Hashim Popalzai said that tree plantation was necessary to tackle the negative impacts of climate change and all citizens have equal responsibility in this connection. He was addressing an event organised by Pakistan Agricultural Research Council in line with directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to mark ‘Plant for Pakistan Day’ on Monday during which Dr Hashim Popalzai along with Chairman PARC Ayub Chaudhry planted saplings at the PARC headquarters and National Agricultural Research Centre, respectively. Senior officials of PARC and journalists were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Popalzai said that tree plantation campaign was aimed at motivating the people to become part of this effort. Plantation is not an option but a necessity to save the country for future generations, he said. Dr Popalzai also emphasised the importance of plantation and taking part in ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign. He said that our forests were unique and diverse ecological systems that provided timbre and fuel wood along with providing environmental and ecological services.

such as water regulation, soil fertility regulation and habitat for biodiversity. He also urged to plant fruit trees in Islamabad.

Chairman PARC Ayub Chaudhry highlighted that tree plantation campaigns were frequently conducted to highlight the important role of forests in improvement of the environment and poverty alleviation. He said that the purpose of the campaign was to encourage people, communities, organisations, business and industry, civil society and government to collectively plant trees.

The chairman PARC said that the campaign would be extended to the PARC research institutes across the country. He urged the scientists/researchers to plant maximum number of trees in this campaign to make it successful. Persons from electronic and print media also planted saplings.