LAHORE - The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has demanded withdrawal of increase in diagnostic test fees.

Addressing a press conference at party secretariat in Model Town on Monday, PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Zahid Bukhari demanded Health Minister Health Dr Yasmin step down because of failure to deliver.

Flanked by senior leaders Rana Muhammad Iqbal, Malik Nadeem Kamran and Attaullah Tarar, she said the minister who continued politics on health for five years has now become an enemy of the patients.

Azma Bukhari accused the present government of ruining the facilities being provided by the last government

Referring to one year performance of PTI government, she said that people were wishing for old Pakistan where free medicines and diagnostic facilities were available at hospitals. She said that the government has fixed rates from parking fee to tests like ultrasound, MRI and CT Scan which was injustice to the poor. She accused the government of launching Shehbaz Sharif’s health card scheme with new name of insaf cards. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would be held answerable for imposing Wasim Akram plus much to the anguish of people in the province. She said that Shehbaz Sharif overcome dengue within one and half year and the present government was bent upon earning money by charging the poor patients for diagnostic tests. She demanded withdrawal of the notification and resignation of health minister.

Former Speaker Rana Mohammad Iqbal said PTI government badly failed in competing with Shahbaz Sharif regime in providing services to poor masses in every sector and the sorry state of affairs in the health sector were a testimony of that.

Former minister Nadeem kamran said PTI should refrain from tarnishing the name of Madinah state. He said that it was a pity that the poor would have to give affidavit for getting free medicines and diagnostic facilities from Zakat fund. He questioned that how a syed or a person from religiousd minorities could be offered few facilities from Zakat fund. He demanded immediate resignation of health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.