NOORPUR THAL - The Tehsil Noorpur Thal police, under the leadership of Deputy Superintend Police (DSP) Mehr Javed Iqbal, showed a brilliant performance as they arrested notorious criminals from different areas.

The local circles of Thal lauded efforts of DSP Mehr Javed Iqbal, SHO Saleem Ullah Khan and other officials of the police department. They also lauded the efforts of police force including the special branch for making fool proof security arrangements during Eid holidays and Independence Day rallies. The local circles said that Punjab Police are among the best forces in the country and it has the capacity to face any kind of security challenges.

“By ensuring best security arrangements at worship places, the police officials have proved that they have done their duty with patriotism and spirit of public service,: the citizens added.