ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi will formally initiate second parliamentary year of PTI’s government by addressing joint session of the parliament on August 30 (Friday).

“President Arif Alvi has summoned joint session of the parliament on August 30 when he will address lawmakers,” a statement from the National Assembly Secretariat’s media wing said on Monday.

The session will be held at Parliament House at 5pm on Aug 30 — which will mark beginning of the new parliamentary year.

The PTI government completed its first parliamentary year (130 days) on August 9 in which proper debate on presidential address could not be held.

The opposition parties, sources said, may create rumpus during the speech of president to joint session of the parliament. The joint opposition has been creating rumpus for last National Assembly sessions mainly on the issue of non-issuance of production orders for arrested MNAs.

Currently, six MNAs, including PPP-P Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N’s senior members Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Rana Sanaullah, Khwaja Saad Rafique and two members from North Waziristan Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir, are under the custody of different law enforcement agencies.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has so far issued production orders of two sitting MNAs - PPP-P Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Khwaja Saad Rafique - while rest of MNAs had not been allowed to attend proceedings after their arrest.

Sources said opposition parties will formally submit applications in National Assembly Secretariat a few days before joint session of the parliament requesting the speaker to issue production orders of arrested members.

The opposition, sources said, will also raise matter of not conducting debate on first presidential address to joint session of parliament.

The president has summoned session, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 read with clause (3) of Article 56 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, National Assembly speaker has summoned session of the lower house on 2nd September. The joint opposition has also planned to submit application requesting National Assembly speaker to issue production orders of arrested members for the upcoming session of National Assembly.