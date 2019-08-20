Share:

Firdous Ashiq Awan, special assistant to Prime Minister (PM) on information has said President Trump reconciliatory role on Kashmir problem and peace situation is a good omen.

She tweeted, "we welcome President Trump on Kashmir situation and peace in the region."

Nation is proud of the forceful way PM Imran Khan has presented Kashmir case in the world. The international community while taking notice of Kashmir situation and bilateral steps taken by India in Occupied Kashmir is expressing its grave concern on it.

The UNSC meeting on Kashmir issue negated Indian claim that Kashmir is its internal matter, she remarked. India can neither change facts through bilateral steps nor can it throw dust in the eyes of the world.

“We will keep on presenting case of Indian atrocities on Kashmiris on every forum. On ever forum we will show mirror of its tyranny and barbarity to India. Pakistan stands firmly with Kashmiris in their struggle for right to self determination. Pakistan will continue its political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris till the dawn of independence", she underlined.