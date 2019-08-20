Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index gained 797.79 points to close at 29562.42 points. A total of 102,515,220 shar s were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 3.940 billion. Out of 354 companies, share prices of 283 companies recorded increase while 51 companies registered decrease whereas 20 companies remained stable in trading. The three top traded companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of, 7,468,500 and price per share of Rs 12.22, Summit Bank with a volume of 6,043,000 and price per share of Rs 0.49 and Maple Leaf with a volume of 5,934,000 and price per share of Rs17.59. The top advancer was Indus Motors with the increase of Rs 44.01 per share, closing at Rs1006.11 while Wyeth Pak Ltd was runner up with the increase of Rs28.6 per share, closing at Rs600.6. The top decliners were Nestle Pakistan with the decrease of Rs314.75 per share, closing at Rs5980.25 and Bata (Pak) with the decrease of Rs61.85 per share closing at Rs1175.16.