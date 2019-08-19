Share:

In our country, especially in Sindh, the agriculture has declined. Here seeds of international countries which are called hybrid seeds are utilized. Seeds coming from foreign countries are getting entrance in our agriculture. But these Hybrid seeds are harmful to our agriculture. Country seeds must be given importance so that our forefather’s introduced seeds or their original and pure seeds may not get finished. My appeal to agriculture experts is that Sindhi and hereditary seeds must be given importance and introduced in the market so that we can get such benefits from pure seeds.

ALI AZMAT JOKHIO,

Larkana.