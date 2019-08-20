Share:

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict in the case pertaining to video scandal of former Accountability Court (AC) Judge Arshad Malik . Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said it will be announced in two to three days.

The chief justice said in his remarks that the federal government is protecting Arshad Malik by not reverting his service to Lahore, and stressed that his conduct brought shame to all judges.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said judges of such characters can be blackmailed by many people and expressed annoyance that he visited the suspect’s home after issuing verdict.

“Many aspects regarding Arshad Malik’s character need to be analysed and the SC will overview the judicial elements itself.”

According to particulars, not only Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, but all party leaders shifted the whole responsibility of the video scandal on vice president Maryam Nawaz.

Shehbaz Sharif maintained that Maryam Nawaz informed him about the video hours before the press conference in which she claimed that the accountability judge was coerced into delivering the Al-Azizia verdict against incarcerated former premier Nawaz Sharif.

“I have neither seen the objectionable video of Arshad Malik nor do I possess any information regarding it. Maryam Safdar informed that the audio and the video were recorded separately.”

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) inquired about the institution which Maryam Safdar mentioned in the presser, to which the PML-N president responded that the question should be asked from Maryam herself.

It has been learnt that PML-N senior leaders Ahsan Iqbal and Khawaja Asif, and family spokesperson and lawyer Attaullah Tarar also took the similar stance during interrogations.

Furthermore, the report revealed that Arshad Malik performed two Umrahs in four months this year, and remained in Saudi Arabia from March 23 to April 4 and May 28 to June 8.

Maryam Nawaz said in her statement that she has neither obtained nor seen Arshad Malik’s 16-year-old objectionable video which was allegedly made by Mian Tariq in 2003.

Moreover, it is pertinent to note that FIA has conducted the forensic audit of the video.