ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani will be on an official visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE) from August 25 to 28 alongwith a Parliamentary delegation in a bid to aware the Islamic country on the Kashmir situation.

The UAE government has extended the invitation for the official visit during which the Chairman Senate and his delegation are scheduled to hold meetings with political leadership and government dignitaries of the host country.

A recent statement of UAE Ambassador to India had sent a wave of resentment among Pakistan’s political leadership and civil society.

Ambassador Dr Ahmad Al Banna, commenting on the Indian government’s decision to revoke special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir had said that it would “help improve the social and economic conditions and welfare of the people of the State of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh.” It is being hoped that the visit of Chairman Senate would improve trust level between the two countries on the issue, a senior official of Senate Secretariat said.

The visit is aimed at enhancing the existing bilateral relations between the two brother countries and making the UAE authorities aware of the latest situation in Indian Held Kashmir due to change in the status of the disputed territory by the Indian government, a statement issued by the Secretariat said.

The UAE leadership will also be sensitised about atrocities being committed by the occupied forces in this troubled region of the world, it added. Speaking in this connection Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that both the countries shared values, traditions and a common dream for regional development and prosperity.

The existing economic cooperation needed to be enhanced in line with tremendous potential for trade and business between two countries, he added.

Sadiq Sanjrani said that relationship between the two countries was embedded in history.

Pakistan and UAE have supported each other on international issues, he added.

He said that a large number of Pakistanis were contributing in the development of the UAE while the UAE was supporting Pakistan for pursuing economic development and social uplifting initiatives.

He said that exchange of visits of the Parliamentary delegations would steer the agenda to enhance bilateral ties and economic relationship.

He said that UAE could benefit from the improved security situation in Pakistan and invest in different sectors to boost the trade and economic ties. He said that investors of Islamic country could benefit for investment opportunities in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project and Gwadar Port. He called for exchange of delegations of the business community between two countries to increase the trade volume between two brotherly countries. Separately, Chairman Senate in a meeting with Acting Managing Director Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Muhammad Amin Rajput in Karachi was apprised about the updates on work for installation of gas plant for availability of gas in district Chaghi of Balochistan.

He was told that land has been acquired for construction of LPG air-mix plant in Chaghi to provide gas to the area and work on installation of gas infrastructure was underway.

He was further informed that tenders have already been floated for installation of plant which is likely to be inaugurated during the first week of November.