ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani will be on an official visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE) from August 25 to 28 alongwith a Parliamentary delegation in a bid to aware the Islamic country on the Kashmir situation.

READ MORE: FM Qureshi telephones French FM, discusses Kashmir dispute

The UAE government has extended the invitation for the official visit during which the Chairman Senate and his delegation are scheduled to hold meetings with political leadership and government dignitaries of the host country.

A recent statement of UAE Ambassador to India had sent a wave of resentment among Pakistan’s political leadership and civil society.

Ambassador Dr Ahmad Al Banna, commenting on the Indian government’s decision to revoke special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir had said that it would “help improve the social and economic conditions and welfare of the people of the State of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh.”  It is being hoped that the visit of Chairman Senate would improve trust level between the two countries on the issue, a senior official of Senate Secretariat said.

The visit is aimed at enhancing the existing bilateral relations between the two brother countries and making the UAE authorities aware of the latest situation in Indian Held Kashmir due to change in the status of the disputed territory by the Indian government, a statement issued by the Secretariat said.

READ MORE: Pakistan to take India to ICJ over Kashmir dispute

The UAE leadership will also be sensitised about atrocities being committed by the occupied forces in this troubled region of the world, it added. Speaking in this connection Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that both the countries shared values, traditions and a common dream for regional development and prosperity.

The existing economic cooperation needed to be enhanced in line with tremendous potential for trade and business between two countries, he added.

Sadiq Sanjrani said that relationship between the two countries was embedded in history.

Pakistan and UAE have supported each other on international issues, he added.

READ MORE: Cabinet approves Pak-Turkey strategic economic framework

He said that a large number of Pakistanis were contributing in the development of the UAE while the UAE was supporting Pakistan for pursuing economic development and social uplifting initiatives.

He said that exchange of visits of the Parliamentary delegations would steer the agenda to enhance bilateral ties and economic relationship.

He said that UAE could benefit from the improved security situation in Pakistan and invest in different sectors to boost the trade and economic ties.  He said that investors of Islamic country could benefit for investment opportunities in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project and Gwadar Port.  He called for exchange of delegations of the business community between two countries to increase the trade volume between two brotherly countries. Separately, Chairman Senate in a meeting with Acting Managing Director Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Muhammad Amin Rajput in Karachi was apprised about the updates on work for installation of gas plant for availability of gas in district Chaghi of Balochistan.

He was told that land has been acquired for construction of LPG air-mix plant in Chaghi to provide gas to the area and work on installation of gas infrastructure was underway.

READ MORE: Indian atrocities can’t repress enthusiasm of Kashmiris for independence: Mian Aslam  

He was further informed that tenders have already been floated for installation of plant which is likely to be inaugurated during the first week of November.

 

 

 

READ MORE: Independent experts to finalise cricket association sides for 2019-20 season

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: COAS ratifies life imprisonment handed to serving Pak Army major

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: All political parties in Parliament united on Kashmir issue: Speaker NA  

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: FIA arrests 33 Pakistanis deported from Turkey  

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: 'Noori'- the super star or 'Punjab Solarisation Project', litmus test for our social media debate

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: Maryam Nawaz to appear before NAB court on Tuesday

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: France is seeking Moscow's support to preserve Iran nuclear deal

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: SC reserves verdict in judge Arshad Malik video scandal case

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: AJK president asks UNSC to resolve Kashmir dispute

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: Trump tweets photo of Trump Tower in Greenland amid reports over plans to buy island

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: PCPD reports 186 new dengue cases in Karachi

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: 130 Hajj flights taking off from Madina international airport daily

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: Pakistan, Russia discuss defense cooperation in Moscow

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: Moscow deplores latest US test of cruise missile banned by INF Treaty

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: Govt committed towards women welfare: Dr Sania Nishter

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: AC reserves verdict on Zardari, Talpur's pleas for A-class jail facilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 