Lahore - Trade Development Authority of Pakistan is sending a fisheries exporter’s trade delegation to Thailand and Vietnam from 25th August-1st September 2019. In this regard a pre-delegation briefing meeting was held at TDAP office in which Consul General of Thailand Mr. Thatree Chauvachata along with his Deputy Consul General attended, besides selected delegates. The meeting was chaired by TDAP Director General Mr. Azhar Ali Dahar. During the meeting he briefed the delegates about the potential of Sea Food exports from Pakistan to Thailand. Pakistan has abundant Sea Food reserves and is exporting fish and its products to Thailand. He provided a detailed program of the delegation in Thailand to delegates.

Thailand Consul General informed that Pakistan is among the five biggest sea food suppliers to Thailand and there are more opportunities available for Pakistani exporters in this sector. He suggested that Pakistani companies should develop joint ventures with Thai companies and improve their processing, packaging and storage facilities.