KARACHI-The Donkey King, the highest grossing Pakistani animated film directed by Aziz Jindani, is soon going to be available internationally in multiple local languages, Korean being the first one.

The movie is dubbed in the local language and will be released in South Korea on the 28thof August.

This will be the first ever Pakistani animated film to be released theatrically on a large scale in South Korea alongside a slate of other international animated films including Angry Birds 2 and Wonder Park.

Aziz Jindani, the Director of The Donkey King, said: “This is a huge achievement for us as a nation that a Pakistani film has reached such high levels of popularity and is now reaching newer audiences.”

He added: “We will however not stop just with the release in South Korea; we are trying to unlock other international markets too and further updates on this front will be shared soon. This is a huge stepping stone for the Pakistani film industry as it is creating new benchmarks internationally, giving us much more exposure than we ever had before.”

The Donkey King is an animated comedy film that was released in Pakistan in October, 2018 and has been produced by Geo Films and Talisman Studios.

The film features the voices of Jan Rambo, Ismail Tara, HinaDilpazeer, Ghulam Mohiuddin and Jawed Sheikh, and grossed Rs. 24.75 crores after running in the cinemas for 25 weeks.