LOS ANGELES - The Rock is married.The 47-year-old actor - whose real name is Dwayne Johnson - tied the knot with his longtime partner Lauren Hashian in a secret ceremony in Hawaii on Sunday. He took to Instagram to share some stunning pictures of himself and his new bride and wrote: ‘’We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikai (blessed).’’ Dwayne and Lauren - who have daughters Jasmine, three, and Tiana, 15 months, together - have been a couple since 2007. They were previously due to marry in 2018 but postponed their wedding plans after Lauren fell pregnant with Tiana. The Rock previously spoke about the delay, saying: “We were going to get married in the spring and we got pregnant. Lauren felt like, well, you know, mama [doesn’t want] to take pictures being pregnant in a wedding dress, so we’re just going to wait and not quite sure when, but I know it’s going to happen.” Speaking previously about their professional relationship, Dany said: “We knew that we were moving into that period of our lives, the closing of a personal relationship.”