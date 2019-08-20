Share:

In occupied Kashmir, Indian forces and authorities blatantly continue to impose stringent curfew and communications blackout across the Kashmir valley on the 16th consecutive day on Tuesday in a bid to prevent people from holding demonstrations against India’s move of abrogating their special status in the Constitution.

Since August 4, the Modi-led Hindu nationalist government has been seeking to tighten its grip on the region.

Indian paramilitary personnel have been raiding on the houses, harassing women and detaining people to spread fear for silencing protests for independence.

According to reports, more than 4,000 people have been arrested by Indian forces.

Earlier, Kashmiris have defied curfew and came out of their houses in Srinagar and protested against abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Several people were injured when the troops used force and fired metal pellets and tear gas on the protesters. Some city residents said they had been assaulted or verbally abused by the forces who also damaged their properties after they raided their homes.

In the Bemina area of Srinagar, at least a dozen witnesses said police and paramilitary officials had raided several homes, picking up dozens of men and damaging their houses with stones and rods.

The authorities have turned the valley, particularly Srinagar, into a military garrison by deploying thousands of Indian troops and police personnel in every nook and corner.

In Srinagar, troops and policemen are patrolling the deserted streets, lanes and by lanes to thwart any attempt of people to stage anti-India demonstrations.

The authorities also continue to impose information blockade as TV channels and internet links remain snapped and restrictions on media continue. Local newspapers even failed to update their online editions during all this period while majority of them could also not be printed due to curfew and other restrictions.

Almost all Hurriyat leaders, including Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, have been put under house arrest or in jails.

Over 900 political leaders and workers including even pro-India politicians like Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, Engineer Abdur Rasheed and Shah Faesal have been detained. Due to severe blockade, a famine-like situation is emerging as people are facing severe shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines and occupied Kashmir represents a humanitarian crisis in all its manifestations.