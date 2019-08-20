Share:

LAHORE - He Monsoon Plantation Campaign 2019 geared up on Monday as government and nongovernment organisations started planting saplings to meet green Pakistan needs. The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) planted over 34,488 saplings as part of special monsoon tree plantation campaign, a spokesperson said on Monday. The official said the authority had distributed 6,360 saplings on August 18 (Sunday), adding that 200,000 saplings would be planted in the city this year. Stalls would be set up to distribute saplings to people, the spokesperson said, adding that efforts were being made to give practical shape to the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan for making Pakistan clean and green. She said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had urged the people to plant one sapling each to protect environment. Government College University began a week-long tree plantation drive here on Monday as per the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan. According to GC spokesman, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah inaugurated the drive by planting two saplings of Arjun and Dhak at the University’s Scholars Gardens, which would be followed by plantation drive at the university’s Kala Shah Kaku Campus by the staff and students. Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Shah said that youth had a major role in achieving the target of planting ten billion trees across the country in the current government’s tenure. He called upon all students of GCU to plant at least two saplings and also ensure conservation of each tree they plant. The VC said that plantation was not enough until they also take the responsibility of conservation, adding that GCU would also launch another plantation drive in September when the new badge of students would arrive.