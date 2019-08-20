Share:

US President Donald Trump has urged Pakistan and India to avoid steps that might escalate the recent crisis over Kashmir.

In a tweet, he said he had good telephonic conversations with my two good friends, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, and Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan regarding trade, strategic partnerships and most importantly for India and Pakistan to work towards reducing tensions in Kashmir.

Spoke to my two good friends, Prime Minister Modi of India, and Prime Minister Khan of Pakistan, regarding Trade, Strategic Partnerships and, most importantly, for India and Pakistan to work towards reducing tensions in Kashmir. A tough situation, but good conversations! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2019

White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley in a statement said US President Trump during a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed the importance of reducing tensions between India and Pakistan and maintaining peace in the region.

"The two leaders further discussed how they will continue to strengthen United States-India economic ties through increased trade, and they look forward to meeting again soon."