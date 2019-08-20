Share:

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on Monday spoke with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging a reduction of tension between India and Pakistan over the disputed Kashmir region.

“The president conveyed the importance of reducing tensions between India and Pakistan and maintaining peace in the region,” White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

The statement comes after New Delhi earlier this month revoked the special constitutional status of IOK, escalating tensions between the New Delhi and Islamabad.

Trump during his maiden meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan last month had offered to mediate Kashmir dispute conflict saying he was asked by Indian premier to mediate on the issue.

“The two leaders further discussed how they will continue to strengthen United States-India economic ties through increased trade, and they look forward to meeting again soon,” the White House added.