Share:

I am writing to express my deep anguish over the unrelenting problem of child labor in our country. I feel a little attention of yours towards the problem will be enough to initiate a new campaign in removing the problem. The problem of child labor is quite widespread across Pakistan. In spite of the many anti-child labor laws, the problem continues to spoil the lives of thousands of children. The adverse effects of this problem affect the growth, development, and progress of our nation.

Not only millions of underage children are forced to work in factories, shops, glass-blowing industry, workshops, etc, but they are also paid the minimum of wages. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan estimated that in the 1990s, 11 million children were working in the country, half of whom were under age ten. Our country needs more and more skilled manpower to achieve the objectives of growth, development, and advancement. With so many millions of children working menial jobs, without education, how can Pakistan achieve her goals?

Through the medium of your newspaper, I appeal to the Government to take some proactive and stringent measures to stop this problem of child labor and must ensure education for them. Undoubtedly there are many laws against child labor; however, their poor implementation is responsible for the continuation of the problem.

AHSAN MALIK,

Lahore.