10 persons have lost their lives in roof-collapse related incidents due to torrential rains in the areas of Sheikhupura, Phalia and others in Punjab.

According to media reports 4 persons including woman and her children were killed after a roof of a madrassah caved in due to heavy rains. Several others sustained injuries. The injured were shifted to hospital by rescue teams.

In another incident a woman and her minor son were killed and seven others are reported to have been injured after the roof of their home collapsed at Malian Kalan village, Sheikhupura.

3 people are also reported to have sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident in Chiniot.

Heavy rains wreaked havoc in other cities of Punjab including Lahore inundating the roads and low lying areas.

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the concerned officials to drain out rainwater from low-lying areas in the provincial capital.