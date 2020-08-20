Share:

KASUR - The drive against child labour is moving ahead successfully in the district as the labour department got registered 15 cases against the violators of child labour act. Deputy Director Labour Kasur, Syed Ghaza­nfar Ali Shah said that teams com­prising assistant directors labour, labour officers and labour inspec­tors had been formed to check the child labour. During the last two days, 50 factories, brick kilns, work­shops and restaurants etc. were checked and got registered 15 cases over violation of child labour act.