ISLAMABAD - At least 743 Covid-19 patients are in critical condition as a total of 272,128 patients have so far recovered from the pandemic in the country.

According to the latest statistics, the total active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan are now 12,116.

According to the officials, 613 new cases surfaced during last 24 hours with eleven deaths reported from across the country.

Meanwhile, Punjab has reported 131 new Covid-19 cases taking the provincial tally to 95,742.

According to the portal, Punjab has also reported one more fatality from the virus taking the death toll to 2,186. More than 90,000 people have recovered from the virus in the province so far.

Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir have collectively reported 51 new Coronavirus cases and one more death during the last 24 hours.