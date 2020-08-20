Share:

Allama Iqbal Open University continues its policy of providing free education during the current semester, Autumn 2020 to students of matriculation who are belonging from Baluchistan and the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

As compared to other parts of the country Baluchistan, and FATA districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province are more poverty hit areas of the country. However, as a national educational institution, AIOU has been playing its due role in imparting free education to students of these areas, and in future too the university will not let financial constraints of the people of these areas keep them deprived of getting education” said Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, Vice Chancellor of AIOU.

The AIOU as a mega university of the country provides free education to poor, needy, disables, transgenders, and prisoners. The policy of free education to students of Baluchistan and FATA was adopted in 2018. However, the present administration of the university has recently doubled funding of the free education scheme from Rs.90 million to 180 million rupees.

The Students Advisory and Counselling Directorate of the University has advised all those students belonging from Baluchistan and the FATA districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province who want to avail the opportunity of free education should submit their admission forms to their respective regional centers by 31 August. Admission forms need not to be sent directly to the Admission Department of the university.