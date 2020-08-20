Share:

Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) leader Akhtar Mengal announced Wednesday he had tested positive for coronavirus.

The BNP leader took to Twitter to say that he is advising everyone who interacted with him in the last few days to get tested for the virus immediately.

The politician shared the news at the time when the country is apparently facing a downward trend in the spread of the virus.

Dr Faisal Sultan, the focal person on coronavirus for Prime Minister Imran Khan, earlier attributed the daily drop in the number of tests being conducted to a decline in the COVID-19 cases being reported across the country.

Last month, Dr Zafar Mirza, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced he had tested positive for coronavirus and gone into self-isolation.

In June, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Syed Aminul Haq had also tested positive for coronavirus.

In the same month, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said she had tested positive.

Furthermore Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, PTI MNA Jai Prakash, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister of State for Narcotics Shehryar Afridi and PTI's chief whip in the National Assembly Aamir Dogar had also contracted COVID-19.

Previously, many politicians including PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, ANP’s Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, and Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari had tested positive for coronavirus, after which they went into self-isolation and recovered.

PTI Punjab Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shaheen Raza was the first lawmaker in the country to succumb to the virus.

PTI MPA Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel from Nowshera and PML-N MPA Shaukat Manzoor Cheema from Gujranwala also passed away after being on the ventilator for a few days.