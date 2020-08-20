Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reemphasised that government will provide every possible facility to the youth to get employment and make them stakeholders for strengthening economy. Talking to Special Assistant Usman Dar and Adviser on Finance Hafeez Sheikh in a briefing on Kamyab Jawan Programme here, the Prime Minister directed that disbursement of funds among the youth under Kamyab Jawan Programme should be completed at a fast pace in a transparent manner. Imran Khan said he himself is monitoring Kamyab Jawan Programme, which is of vital importance to end negative impact on the country's economy due to coronavirus pandemic. Expressing satisfaction over progress in the programme, the Prime Minister asked Usman Dar to present review report to him every month. The Prime Minister was briefed that so far Rs one billion have been distributed among the youth.