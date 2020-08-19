Share:

KARACHI-Being a part of federal government efforts to offset the impacts of climate change by rehabilitating forests, conserving soil, and improving water management, BankIslami observed Plantation Drive under the campaign “Plantation for the Nation”. BankIslami exhibited love and solidarity for Pakistan through various activities and celebrations on 73rd Independence Day of country, and tree plantation is one of them. President & CEO BankIslami, Syed Amir Ali, along with Bank’s staff, planted trees at a branch as a significant move to respond to the growing environmental challenges and improve ecological standards in Pakistan. BankIslami, being a socially responsible corporate organization, follows the footstep of government under country’s largest tree plantation campaign by planting as many trees as possible. BankIslami has already carried out similar drives to make Pakistan green in the past. This time, it has come up with a revamped plantation campaign to continue its efforts towards improving environmental health in the upcoming seasons. “Pakistan ranks 7th amongst the top ten countries affected by climate change, where citizens can help by planting one tree at a time. Through ‘Plantation for the Nation campaign’, BankIslami aims to contribute to the Bonn Challenge, a global effort to address the serious issue of deforestation,” said Syed Amir Ali, President & CEO BankIslami. He further added, “There is an urgent need to take collective action to ensure a better Pakistan for our children. We have taken the step, setting an example for our customers while bringing happiness in their lives with cleaner and greener Pakistan. Trees play a vital role in our lives, and we all need to work together to plant more trees across our city and country, as this is a critical need of the hour.” BankIslami is confident that this initial step will grow into larger actions to help the nation’s environmental issues. Other employees of the bank also participated in this drive by planting trees at their respective Area and City Branches.