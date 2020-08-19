Share:

LAHORE-Bilal Asim has beaten Faizan Fayyaz to win the exhibition match played here at the PLTA courts to mark the Independence Day 2020.

In the epic match, which took one hour and 15 minutes in completion, Bilal Asim played well against Faizan Fayyaz and defeated him 6-2, 6-3. Besides the exhibition match, the plantation ceremony was also held by the PLTA, where top tennis players and PLTA officials planted saplings to mark the Independence Day 2020.

PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), who is also former Davis Cupper, said: “Under the leadership of PLTA Chairman Rao Iftikhar Ahmad, the PLTA is keen to promote and develop the game of tennis across the province. We are trying to conduct maximum number of junior tennis camps and events, where a lot of promising kids are found and groomed by our able and qualified coaches.”

Malik said that on the directives of PLTA Chairman Rao Iftikhar Ahmad, the PLTA also organised a well-managed plantation campaign in Bagh-e-Jinnah and. “It’s a great initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan and we will continue this campaign to make the country green and clean. It will also help a great deal in making the country pollution free and environment friendly. It is the responsibility of each and every individual to saple at least one plant and every contribution will make the campaign more and more fruitful for the country.”