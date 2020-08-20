MUZAFFARGARH - Police claimed to have arrested bridegroom over violation of sound act in limits of Mahmood Kot police station premises. According to police sources, dance party was arranged during a marriage ceremony of Ismail on Tuesday night at Mahmood Kot area and the video of the party got viral on social media. DPO Muzaffargarh, Nadeem Abbas, took the notice and ordered strict legal action. SHO Mahmood Kot police station Imran Kharak arrested the bridegroom Ismail before Nikkah and lodged case against him under violation of sound and marriage function act.
MARRIED WOMAN ALLEGEDLY SETS HERSELF ON FIRE
A married woman allegedly set herself on fire after dispute with husband at suburban area Head Baikaini in Muzaffargarh. According to police and hospital sources, Shabana Bibi was not on good terms with her husband namely Imran. They often used to quarrel each other. After recent dispute, Shabana Bibi set herself on fire. Resultantly, she received 20 percent burn injuries. She was shifted to hospital. The police concerned was investigating the incident.