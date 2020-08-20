Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Po­lice claimed to have ar­rested bridegroom over violation of sound act in limits of Mahmood Kot police station prem­ises. According to police sources, dance party was arranged during a mar­riage ceremony of Ismail on Tuesday night at Mah­mood Kot area and the video of the party got vi­ral on social media. DPO Muzaffargarh, Nadeem Abbas, took the notice and ordered strict legal action. SHO Mahmood Kot police station Im­ran Kharak arrested the bridegroom Ismail be­fore Nikkah and lodged case against him under violation of sound and marriage function act.

MARRIED WOMAN ALLEGEDLY SETS HERSELF ON FIRE

A married woman al­legedly set herself on fire after dispute with husband at suburban area Head Baikaini in Muzaffargarh. Accord­ing to police and hos­pital sources, Shabana Bibi was not on good terms with her husband namely Imran. They often used to quarrel each other. After recent dispute, Shabana Bibi set herself on fire. Re­sultantly, she received 20 percent burn inju­ries. She was shifted to hospital. The police concerned was investi­gating the incident.