Punjab Chief Secretary reviewed the status of Ease of Doing Business and 6th Reforms Action Plan implemented by Government of the Punjab in Provincial Working Group meeting.

Provincial Minister Finance also co-chaired the meeting. Chairman P&D Board, Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh briefed about the significance of Ease of Doing Business Reforms. He also put a light on the reforms implemented by Punjab Government that has contributed to the 28 points jump in Pakistan’s ranking last year.

Secretary P&D Board, Imran Sikander Baloch presented the 6th Reforms Action Plan implemented by Government of Punjab to Chief Secretary and also explained they key purpose of business indicators. The business indicators include: starting a business, property registration, getting electricity, dealing with construction permit and enforcing contracts.

The Chief Secretary appreciated the efforts of the P&D Board and implementing departments and instructed all the concerned departments to expedite the implementation of these reforms and ensure their completion by the deadline. The meeting was attended by Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretary Industries,

He further highlighted that these reforms have been designed in collaboration with the World Bank, Board of Investment and relevant Provincial Departments which aim to improve Punjab’s contribution towards overall improvement in Pakistan’s Doing Business Ranking.

Secretary Local Government, Secretary Law, Chairman PITB, Chief LESCO, DG, LDA, DG, PLRA and other senior representatives of the concerned departments.