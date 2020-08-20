Share:

MULTAN - Multan police have recovered a child within 48 hours of his kidnapping-for-ransom and reunited child with the family after recover­ing him from Sindh. SSP Investigations Rab Nawaz Tulla told that Muhammad Musa (4) was kidnapped on Aug 10 from Chungi No 7 in old Kotwali police area and the family received call for payment of Rs 1.5 million ransom and to get the child from Hyder­abad (Sindh).

Police constituted a team and after reach­ing Sindh the team conducted operation and succeeded in recovering the kidnapped child and arrested the three accused including Muhammad Danish Iqbal, his mother Anisa Iqbal and a notorious criminal Zafar Hussain Kharal and sent them to jail.

Rs 100,000 ransom money was also recov­ered from the accused. Child’s family mem­bers thanked the police for prompt action.

They said that they were suspicious of child’s maternal aunt Anisa, who had disap­peared since the day the child was kidnapped and her son Danish Iqbal who had taken the child to market and later lied to the family that he had brought the child back home.

Police was informed of the situation and their swift action reunited the child with his parents just two days after the kidnapping.

Accused Zafar Hussain was already in­volved in two murder and a dacoity cases and Muzaffargarh police would be informed of his arrest, SSP investigations said.

CPO Hassan Raza Khan appreciated SSP investigations, SP Gulgasht Ahmad Nawaz Shah, SDPO Javed Tahir Majeed, SHO BZU Bashir Haraj, SHO old Kotwali Ali Raza, SI Abdul Sattar Niazi, ASI Faiz Rasool and oth­er officials on resolving the case in shortest possible time.