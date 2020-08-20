KHYBER - The local administration in collaboration of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) initiated a cleanliness campaign here in Landi Kotal Bazaar on Wednesday.
Led by Assistant Commissione, Landi Kotal Muhammad Imran, President Anjuman-e-Tajeran Landi Kotal Bazaar Haji Jafar Shinwari, Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Shahbaz Khan and member of civil society carried the drive in various section of the bazaar.
Speaking on the occasion, AC Muhammad Imran said that being a Muslim cleanness was part of our faith thus it had been granted a significant position in our religion. He asked the TMA officials to ensure regular presence on their official duties and negligence would not be tolerated in that respect.