KHYBER - The local administration in collaboration of Teh­sil Municipal Adminis­tration (TMA) initiated a cleanliness campaign here in Landi Kotal Ba­zaar on Wednesday.

Led by Assistant Com­missione, Landi Kotal Mu­hammad Imran, President Anjuman-e-Tajeran Landi Kotal Bazaar Haji Jafar Shinwari, Tehsil Munici­pal Officer (TMO) Shahbaz Khan and member of civil society carried the drive in various section of the ba­zaar.

Speaking on the occa­sion, AC Muhammad Im­ran said that being a Mus­lim cleanness was part of our faith thus it had been granted a significant po­sition in our religion. He asked the TMA officials to ensure regular presence on their official duties and negligence would not be tolerated in that respect.